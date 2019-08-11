SAUNDERS Buford Boyd August 10, 2019 Buford Boyd Saunders, 69, of Riner, Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Federal-Mogul. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Saunders Myers; twin brother, Tommy Saunders; and stepdad Alvin Myers. He was a loving Husband, Daddy, and PawPaw. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tenna Saunders; son, Tony Saunders and girlfriend Shawnee Woolwine; daughter, Natosha Croy and husband Allen Croy; grandson, Tristan Croy; sisters, Barbara Conner and Debra Helms; brother, Ben Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. with interment to follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg, VA.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.