July 27, 1924 June 10, 2020 Margaret H. Saul, 95, formerly of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Winter Haven, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 48 years, Galen D. Saul. Margaret completed high school and obtained a diploma degree in Nursing from the Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse at the VA Medical Center, retiring after 34 years of service. She was a longtime member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren where she served as a Deaconess. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Rodney Petersen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park by the Rev. Dr. Jack Lowe. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

