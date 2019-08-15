August 12, 2019 Arthur Landon Saul, 85, of Roanoke and Alexandria, Va., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lila Saul; and his parents, Elmer and Mary Saul. Landon is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Polly Saul; two grandchildren, Dylan and Chrissy Saul; a sister, Ann Coon; a brother, Jeryl Saul; a sister-in-law, Nana Morris; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services to honor and celebrate Landon's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray Street, NW, Roanoke. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or at alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.