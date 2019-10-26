SAUCEDO Victor Manuel December 26, 1953 October 19, 2019 Victor Manuel Saucedo of Roanoke, Va., walked into eternity on Saturday, October 19, 2019, after a long illness. He was born December 26, 1953 in Fullerton, Calif., a son of Olga Tarango Sausedo and the late Manuel Sausedo. Victor was the eldest of 13 siblings. In addition to his father, Victor was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Melana Doyle Saucedo; brother, Michael Sausedo; and sister, Sandra Aguilar. Victor served in the United States Army from 1972-1973, and was stationed in Germany and at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He later worked extensively in the health care field. In addition to his mother he is survived by his siblings including, Lillie Palush, Rosemary Eubanks, Margaret Jaramillo, Irene Menendez, Celia Jaramillo, Paul Sausedo, Mary Mendoza, Patricia Calleros, Lisa Enriquez, and Tanya Garania; numerous nieces and nephews; his God daughters; and a host of friends in his Recovery family. He will be greatly missed. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 540-366-0707

