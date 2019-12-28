December 21, 2019 Robert M. Sarver, 72, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, followed by a funeral ceremony.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Dec 28
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, December 28, 2019
3:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
