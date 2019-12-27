December 21, 2019 Heaven welcomed another angel, Robert M. Sarver, 72, of Chesterfield, Va., on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Light Sarver; and a brother, Richard Sarver. Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda S. Sarver; children, Robert Michael Sarver (Marlo), Tricia Hope Sarver (Jesse Pace), Stacy Michelle Sarver (Donnie Greene) and Paul Adam Sarver (Kelly); his father, Walter Lee Sarver; three brothers, Nelson, Larry and Greg Sarver; three sisters, Earldean, Susanne and Jeanette; nine grandchildren, Samantha, John, Angelina, Sydney, Alex, Kenzie, Bobby, Emma and Eli. Robert served in the United States Army and was the owner of Kids World Learning Centers in Chesterfield. He loved traveling with his family and friends, spending time at his lake house and playing poker, but most of all he loved the Lord and his family. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, followed by a funeral ceremony. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
