October 22, 1944 February 1, 2020 Phillip "Pete" Sarver, 75, of Salem, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1944, son of the late Richard and Mildred Sarver. Pete was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Judy Marie Sarver. He was a proud member of the first graduating class at Northside High School and was also a graduate of Virginia Tech. Pete was a decorated United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and he received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with V for Valor medals. He retired as a real estate appraiser. Pete is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie; son, Richard Sarver; sister, Robin Ann Calvert (David); brother-in-law, Frank Stoudek (Karla); nieces, Michelle Miller (Tim) and Blair Trail; and great-niece and nephews, Kathryn Miller, Matthew Miller and Landon Trail. All services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, P.O. Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
SARVER, Phillip
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip SARVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.