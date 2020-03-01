February 27, 2020 Nancy Ellen Dowdy Sarver, 85, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Porter and husband, Douglas, and Pama Good and husband, Bill; granddaughter, Ariele Akers; great-grandchildren, Harley and Carmen. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Sarver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.