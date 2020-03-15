March 13, 2020 Carolyn "Tootie" Sarver, 62, of Blue Ridge, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was a loving and compassionate person who always wanted to help others. Tootie was a Nurse at Friendship Manor and later started Sarver's Hydraulics 36 years ago with her husband, Tim. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lola Simmons; niece, Deena Simmons; and nephew, Shawn Simmons. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Tim Sarver; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Sandy Simms; three grandchildren, Lauren Tabor and husband, Skylar, Madison Hill and husband, Preston, and Jacob Simms; two great-granddaughters, Rosalie and Riane; four brothers, Mike Simmons, David Simmons, Dennis Simmons and Melvin Simmons; three sisters, Marty Boone, Becky Shay and Alice Zirngibl; two sisters-in-law, Kay Stultz and Vickie Simmons; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Ricardo Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
