SARTIN Alvin L. October 17, 2019 Alvin L. Sartin, 76, of Salem, Va., passed away, Thursday, October 17, 2019. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

