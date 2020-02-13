February 11, 2020 Arlene Carol Sandor, 82, of Moneta, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

