SANDERS Walter Daniel November 18, 2019 Walter Daniel Sanders, 90 years strong, of Pembroke, Va., broke his bars of flesh to step on Holy Hills with his Heavenly Father on Monday morning November 18, 2019 after a long fought battle under the care of his family and Hospice. He took pride in working at Virginia Lime. However, his true joy came in growing a family with his wife of 72 years, Beulah Brumfield Sanders and working the fields as a farmer alongside of a sweet blue heeler. Daniel was a faithful member of the Pembroke Church of God for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Dexter Sanders and Zena Collins Sanders; his brothers, David, Woody, Sam, Silas, and Buddy Sanders, sisters Hazel Hilton and Leona Combs, daughters-in-laws, Shelby Sanders and Monica Sanders; a son-in-law, Gary Butler, and two granddaughters, Lisa Sanders and Missy Sanders. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Beulah, two sons, Charlie Sanders of Narrows, Larry Sanders (Becky) of Pembroke; four daughters, Eula Rankin, Linda Sanders, Mary Butler and Freda Sanders each of Pembroke, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Bertie Cumbee of Pembroke and Naomi Merrix of Ripplemead. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke, Va. with the Reverend James Walker and Reverend Gary Poff officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Fillinger Cemetery in Pembroke. The family will receive friends at Kendall Funeral Home on Tuesday evening November 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The family wishes to give special thanks to Carilion Hospice of the New River Valley for the special love and care they have provided for Daniel and them over the course of his illness. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
