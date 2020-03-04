The Rev. Dr. Louis Edward Sanders, 76, of Roanoke, formerly of New York, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Vision of Faith worship center. The family will receive friends, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Bethel AME Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.