August 11, 1945 March 17, 2020 Kirk Vincent Sampson, age 74, of Hardy, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was a faithful and dedicated member of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club and the West Lake Country Club. He served as Past District Governor for the Lions and was also a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor one can receive in Lionism. He also retired from AT&T with over 20 years of service and he was an avid outdoorsman loving to golf, hunt and fish. Mr. Sampson was born on August 11, 1945, a son of the late Thomas Weston Sr. and Glenda Shortt Sampson. He is survived by his son, Travis Weston Sampson (Shannon) of Hardy; daughter, Terri Sampson Jones (Patrick) of Herndon; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tyler and Logan Jones; brother, Thomas Weston Sampson Jr. of Richmond; his grand-dog, "Link"; other family members and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the funeral home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.

