September 30, 2019 Stephen Craig Salmon, 50, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was a technician at Emory Collins. Stephen was preceded in death by his life partner, Cassie Blanton; uncle, Joe Salmon; and aunt, Tammy Salmon. He is survived by his life sons, Hunter and Ryan Salmon; parents, Skip and Judi Salmon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Sharon Salmon, and Josh and Carmen Salmon; nephews, Chris, Charles III, and Henry Salmon; uncle, Mike Salmon; aunt and uncle, Diane and Bill McConnell; and various cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Brad Huddleston officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

