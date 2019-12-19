August 4, 1943 December 15, 2019 Charles "Chuck" Saldarini died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with his devoted wife, children and extended family by his side. He was 76. Born in Troy, New York, he was the son of Oswald and Angela Saldarini. He was retired from a twenty-six year banking career with First Union and a short time as President of Muzak, Inc. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patti; three children, Ross Joseph Saldarini and wife, Joe-Anne, Dorothy Lynn Duda and husband, Matt, Katherine Angela Barron, and husband, Walt; one brother, Ronald John Saldarini; and six grandchildren, Katlyn, Denilson, Lula, Daisy, Ruby and Dot. The family will receive friends in the Harris Town room at Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, December, 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. To offer online condolences, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/chuck-saldarini/obituary/ In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to one of the following non-profits: The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, The GoJenGo Foundation, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

