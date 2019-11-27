SAILOR JR. Joseph N. November 25, 2019 Joseph N. Sailor Jr., 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow services at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.