SADLER Betty Wilkerson November 7, 2019 Betty Wilkerson Sadler (Becky) passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Sadler; daughter-in-law, Cathy Cole; one brother; and three sisters. She is survived by her four boys and their wives, Dave and Debbie Cole, Dean and Sonja Cole, Dennis and Denise Cole, and Donald and Phyllis Cole. She is also survived by grandchildren, Laura and Michael Duncan, Derek and Caitlin Cole, Brian and Cara Cole, Betsy and Chase Archer, Chad and Erin Brown, Harrison Cole and Jonathan Cole, (step) Billy and Lauren Smelser; (step) Brandon Trotter; great-grandchildren, Zachary Duncan, Noah Duncan, Mason and Robyn Brown, Lauren Cole, Logan Archer and Porter Cole. Funeral services will be held at Lotz Salem Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Hylton Jefferies officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Lotz Salem Chapel, Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. before the 11 a.m. service and interment.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.