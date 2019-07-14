July 11, 2019 Pattrick (Pamela) Carew Ryan died at the age of 37 on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the presence of loving friends and family. After a life of chronic health challenges, we remember the joy and happiness he brought into our lives. Pattrick defeated some challenges, lived with many, but always proceeded with compassion and generosity. He overcome addiction, and despite struggles, proudly left that chapter of his life behind years ago. Pattrick had a penchant for uncontrollable laughter, often infectious, causing friends and loved ones to experience symptoms ranging from watery eyes to an aching belly. About a year ago, Pam expressed a preference to be called Pattrick. She did so with a recognition of the cons of pronouns and the habit-hewn limitations of those who loved him most. Our words may have slipped from time to time, but our hearts remain grounded in acceptance and love. We remember the kindness of Pamela. And we cherish the bravery of Pattrick, who lived according to the advice of Kermit the Frog, "always be yourself." Pattrick is survived by mother, Carol, whose role as caregiver and advocate brought comfort and peace for her little sweet pea. A daughter first and a friend always, their ability to find happy moments together was remarkable. Brother, Barry, learned the value of gentleness from his older sister. He carries this lesson into his life with wife, Briles, and sons, David and Turner – both of whom adored their Aunt Pat. Pattrick was loved by an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by father, John, and nana, Evelyn. Pattrick knew they would be together again someday, walking with our beloved family dog, Daisy. Pattrick graduated from Cave Spring High School and was a gifted artist with a keen eye for color. He was especially passionate about animals, whether living or stuffed, and held a lifelong love of frogs, turtles, lizards, and all things green. He found fulfilment in therapeutic riding with equine friends, Arnie and Willow. The family will announce the details of a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Healing Strides of Virginia, P.O. Box 456, Boones Mill, VA 24065. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Most Popular
-
Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing
-
Virginia Tech report: Stay away from bad frats
-
3-year-old's body found in New River, mother charged
-
Judge certifies murder charge against Roanoke man accused of shooting 16-year-old
-
Covington man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder in Botetourt County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.