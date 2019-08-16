July 11, 2019 Pattrick Carew (Pamela) Ryan, 37, of Roanoke, Va., died on July 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1831 Deyerle Road, Roanoke. Reception to follow at Heritage Hall. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.

