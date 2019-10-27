RYAN Marilyn Ann September 21, 2019 Marilyn Ann Ryan, 88, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2019. She was born in Corning, N.Y. and predeceased by her beloved husband, John Ryan. She will be greatly missed by her children, David Ryan (Patricia) of Radford, Va., Jeffrey Ryan (Lisa) of Lyman, S.C., Susan Montgomery (Calvin) of Tucson, Ariz. and Kathleen Krempels (Paul) of Cheyenne, Wyo.; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The funeral was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Tucson. Private interment will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bringfuneralhome.com.

