RYAN III, Charles B. August 14, 1929 - November 27, 2019 Charles B. Ryan III, 90, known to many friends as Chuck, died early Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center following complications from a fall. Chuck was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 14, 1929, to Charles B. Ryan Jr., and Helen Maxwell Ryan. He and his parents lived in California and returned to Akron, Ohio when he was in grade school. Chuck graduated from Western Reserve Academy in 1947, and Dartmouth College in 1951. He married his beloved wife, Susan Thomas, on June 23, 1951. He worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber in Akron and in Memphis, Tenn. He moved to Mohawk Tire and Rubber in Helena, Ark., which led to the culmination of his illustrious career in tire manufacturing: selecting Salem, Va., as the site of a new plant in 1968, overseeing the construction of the plant, and serving as General Manager into the 1970's. He later worked as a manufacturing consultant and owned The Sports Shop in Roanoke, Va. He and his wife, Susan, moved to Winchester, Va., in 1982, where he managed the Stowe-Woodward plant and later attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC for his Masters in Accounting. He and Susan moved back to Salem, Va. in 1985 to open an accounting and tax business in Roanoke. Chuck was an accomplished athlete in swimming, soccer, tennis, and golf. He described himself as a "golfnut," and belonged to Hidden Valley Country Club where he served on the Board of Directors. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Susan; four children, Deborah Howard (Roscoe), C. William Ryan (Kathryn), Thomas Ryan (Theresa), and David Ryan (Pamela); five grandsons, Conklin and Adam Howard, Sean Ryan, and Jack and Lukas Ryan; and sister, Penny Ryan-Ranson (Nick). A private committal service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johmmoakey.com.
