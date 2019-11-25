RUTTER SR. James Luther November 18, 2019 James Luther Rutter Sr, of Floyd, passed away on November 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, James Jr., Jeffery, Michael, Christopher; grandchildren, Stephanie, Zachary; sister, Christene and brother-in-law Arnold; along with many nieces; nephews; and church family. Extended family, Steve, Keith, Christian, Kasey, Josh, Bob, and Holly. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Christiansburg Church of the Brethren. Family will receive friends half an hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, Floyd County Rescue Squad, or Christiansburg Church of the Brethren Music Department. John 3:16. Online condolences may be made on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd or www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.