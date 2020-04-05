September 22, 1946 March 30, 2020 Donald Lee Rutrough, 73, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away in his sleep at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born September 22, 1946, to the late Charlie and Janie Austin Rutrough. He was baptized on his birthday in 1968 into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, to which he remained faithful. On August 8, 1970, he married Lillian "Ann" Peters whom he loved dearly. They shared the joys and sorrows of life for 46 years. He was preceded in death by his wife; a great-granddaughter, Cami Ann Wray; a sister, Ann Blankenship; and two brothers, John Rutrough and Lester Rutrough; father-in-law, Lloyd Peters; mother-in-law, Katherine Birely Peters; and a sister-in-law, Ava Rapp. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gina (Ted) Reed of Pilot, Va., and Jena (Nevin) Jamison of Roanoke, Va.; his grandchildren, Heidi Jo (Ward) Wray, Taylor (Rachel) Reed, Kettie (Kendall) Peters, Lane, and Rayna Jamison; and great-grandchildren, Cline Wray and Charlie Wray; three brothers, William (Darlene) Rutrough, Glen (Peggy) Rutrough, and Charlie Jr. (Gail) Rutrough; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Rutrough and Bonnie Lilly; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Jonie) Blankenship; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Wayne Rapp, Martha and Earl Flora, David and Tana Peters, and Joe and Nancy Peters; stepmother, Mary Alice Peters; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Dad was a dairy farmer for many years and then worked as a mechanic for Boone Tractor until he retired in January. His quiet spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Church Cemetery. We hope to have a memorial service at a later time. Our family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks for all the support we have received during this journey through unchartered waters. The family is being served by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com . The Lord will give strength to His people; the Lord will bless His people with peace. Psalms 29:11
