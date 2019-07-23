RUTLEDGE, Norma McCoy August 17, 1931 - July 21, 2019 Norma McCoy Rutledge, 87, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Norma was born in McCoy, Va. on August 17, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George E. Rutledge; her parents, Marvin Isaac and Margie Croy McCoy; sister, Judy Lindsey; brother, Delwin D. "Sonny" McCoy; niece, Jeanne Keister. Left to cherish her memory are son, William "Bill" Rutledge (Vicki Pinard); daughters, Renee Chandler, Karan McMahan (David); grandchildren, Jason Chandler (Amber), Charles Croy (Victoria), Andy Rutledge (Sabrina), Rachel Rutledge (Brittan Young), Allie McMahan (William McClellan), Joshua McMahan (Breanna Vaught); great-grandchildren, Oliver and Zachary Chandler, Clara and Tristan Croy, Colton Rutledge (due in October); sisters, Marguerite Olinger, Peggy Price, Mary Jo Lindsey; aunt, Polly McCoy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; granddog, Fairfax. Norma was a Mom and Mamaw to many others as her children and grandchildren's friends grew to love her as their own. The family wishes to thank Susan Rutledge Keen for all of her love and devotion during this difficult time. Also, doctors Jordan, Brooks, Donovan and their staff, Lewis Gale Salem and Montgomery Regional staff, NRV Carilion staff, Kindred At Home, and Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent care given to our Mom. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. Flowers are appreciated, however, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg, Va. 24073 or to a charity of your choice.

