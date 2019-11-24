June 2, 1949 November 10, 2019 Beverly Rutledge, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born on June 2, 1949, Bev was a kind and gentle spirit who loved meeting new people and chatting with everyone. She was a huge Virginia Tech fan and always cheered for the Hokies. Bev was preceded in death by her mother, Margery Rayfield; her husband, John Rutledge; and two grandchildren, Colton and Aiden Rutledge. She is survived by her beloved son, Gordon Rutledge and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, of Roanoke; grandchildren Kaylin, Austin and Brooklyn Rutledge; her twin sister, Barbara (Pat) Leahy of Roanoke; her sister, Betty (Glenn) Baumgartner of Springfield; her brother, Eddie (Deb) Rayfield of Orange Park, Fla.; her brother, John (Mary) Rayfield of Ormond, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Maggie Leahy, Dawn (Jeremy) Vaughan, Joy (Serge) Baumgartner, Jason (Nicole) Rayfield, Andrew (Kathleen) Rayfield, Ian Rayfield and Siobhan Rayfield; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Bev worked for The Roanoke Times for many years in classified advertising and remained a dedicated and avid reader of newspapers. She was also very involved in Little League baseball in southern Florida with her husband, John, and son, Gordon, for many years. Bev also loved being part of Toastmasters, earning Toastmaster of The Year in 1990. She cherished hosting family gatherings and also wrote poetry. Bev was also known for being a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and wife; a cancer survivor, encouraging and supportive of others and a lifelong learner. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Averett University. She grew up in Florida and graduated from Pompano Beach High School. The family would also like to express gratitude to Raleigh Court Health & Rehab for their care for Beverly and their support for the family members. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, also at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
