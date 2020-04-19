April 11, 2020 Ralph A. Russo, 63, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Clara Russo. Ralph leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Betsy Russo; sons, Michael (Deana) and Patrick (Lindsay); sisters, Felicia Russo, Antonia Donohue (John) and Angela Giordano; brother, Anthony Russo (Diane); sister-in-law, Elinor Kaffitz; special nieces and nephews; and Ruby, the best dog ever. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. but spent most of his childhood growing up on Long Island, N.Y. Ralph attended Roanoke College where he met his wife. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, and father. After his family, Ralph's greatest love was teaching and coaching at Hidden Valley Middle School where he touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. He loved his fellow teachers and, even though retired for five years, was a standing member of the Friday Morning Breakfast Club at Famous Anthony's. Ralph loved all sports but especially soccer and golf, and vacationing in Cape May, N.J. and on the Outer Banks, N.C. Due to current social gathering restrictions, Ralph will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

