June 1, 2020 Frank Francis Russo of Roanoke, Va., was born in New York in 1928. Frank left to join his wife, Mildred, in Heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was a metal refinisher and painter by trade. In his early years, he was entrusted with the care of many New York landmarks, most notably St. Patrick's Cathedral. Later on, he worked for the New York Transit Authority as a subway car painter at the Coney Island shops. Left behind to remember his stories and cherish the memories are his daughters and their husbands, Christine and John Nagel and Lynn and Martin Strype; grandchildren, P.J. Nagel, Cristy Linkous, Kyle Strype, and Keegan Strype; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn McClure, Ashley Linkous and Claire Linkous. The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their generosity and kindness to "Mr. Frank." A celebration of a wonderful life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. "Polish those pearly gates, PawPaw."

