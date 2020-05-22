August 25, 1928 May 21, 2020 Fannie Clark Russ, 91, a resident of Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab, Buena Vista, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mrs. Russ was born on August 25, 1928 in Cornwall, Va. She was the daughter of the late Roy John Allen Clark and Buelah Louise Clark. She moved to Buena Vista, Va. and was married for 60 years to her beloved husband, Horace Edward "Buck" Russ until his death in 2006. Mrs. Russ and her young family were members of McCutchen Presbyterian Church, Buena Vista, Va., where she was a member of the choir and loved the hymn Amazing Grace. Later, she became a member of Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church, Buena Vista, Va. where she and family enjoyed being in the choir. She celebrated the day her husband also became a member of the church. Mrs. Russ worked for 25 years at Reeves Brothers and 12 years in the cafeteria at F.W. Kling Elementary School. Mrs. Russ was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who leaves behind a family that will miss her dearly. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Russ Harrington and husband, Michael, of Mechanicsville, Deborah Russ Clark and husband, Ray, of Buena Vista, Melissa Russ Dernovish and husband, Eric, of Papillion, Nebraska; and seven grandchildren, Alex Clark and wife, Rachae,l of Lexington, Jessica Clark Meade and husband, Quincy, of Fredericksburg, Emily Clark of Lawrence, Kansas, Jonathan Guill of Golden, Colorado, Claudia Guill of Papillion, Nebraska, Ashley Dernovish Kinard and husband, JR, of Biloxi, Mississippi, Elena Dernovish of Richmond; three great-grandchildren, Kelsey Montgomery and husband, John, of Lexington, Nicholas Meade of Fredericksburg, Charles Meade of Fredericksburg; two great-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Montgomery of Lexington, Wesley Montgomery of Lexington; sister, Loraine Spence of Buena Vista; and brother-in-law, Clinton Russ and wife, Nita, of Buena Vista; sister-in-law, Myrtle Clark of Buena Vista; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin Clark, Robert Clark; and sisters, Francis Garrett and Junie Hamilton; brothers-in-laws, Owens Hamilton, Andrew Spence; and sisters-in-law, Odessa Milburn, Libbie Clark. A graveside service will be held at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Adam Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1702 Chestnut Ave. Buena Vista, VA 24416. The family would like to thank the staff at Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab for their love and compassion. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
