December 27, 1926 March 11, 2020 Mr. Burdette Alvin Rupert Sr., age 93, of Covington, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Frances Parker Rupert. Mr. Rupert was born on December 27, 1926, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of the late Howard Alvin Rupert and Marguerite Mae Shamp Rupert. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at McAllister Memorial Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Smith/Armentrout Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Organ Fund at McAllister Memorial Presbyterian Church, 900 N. Alleghany Ave, Covington, VA, 24426 or to the Frances P. Rupert Memorial Scholarship Fund for Music and the Performing Arts, 611 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA, 24011. Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; lovingfuneralhome1913.com.

