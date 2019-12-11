December 9, 2019 Shirley Mae Ruffin, 74, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.