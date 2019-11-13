ROYER Vernell July 13, 1975 November 10, 2019 Vernell (Shawn) Royer of Roanoke, Va., Passed away at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 with viewing at 1:30 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home.

