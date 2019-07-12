ROWLAND, Ruby Crawley November 10, 1923 - July 8, 2019 Ruby Crawley Rowland, 95, died peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, July 8, 2019 in Winter Garden, Florida. Born November 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Sam Henry Crawley Sr. and Irene Toler Crawley. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James Ramsey Rowland; four brothers, Tommy Crawley, Ray Crawley, John Crawley and Pete Crawley; and two sisters, Myrtle Scott and Agatha Shelton. Ruby and Ramsey were faithful members of The First Christian Church in Salem, Va. where they resided for over 38 years. They loved to travel and spent many years attending Air Force reunions and 20 years attending The New Orleans Jazz Festival. After her husband passed, Ruby spent winters in Florida, later moving permanently to Winter Garden. She was greatly loved by all of her friends and caregivers. The family wishes to thank them all for their love and support to Ruby. She is survived by one son, Donald J. Rowland Sr of Powatan; one daughter, Sharon R. Hardiman and her husband Joseph J. Hardiman of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Donald James Rowland Jr. (Holly) of Mosely, Kristin Saltz (Tommy) of Glen Allen, Emily Farber (Nick) of Tallahassee, Fla., Katherine Hardiman Nerney (Pat) of Jersey City, N.J.; one sister, Katherine Rowland of Gretna; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that she loved. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Gretna Burial Park by Lee Ashley, Minister. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. preceding the service at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made to your favorite charity. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

