ROWLAND, Ruby Crawley November 10, 1923 - July 8, 2019 Ruby Crawley Rowland, 95, died peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, July 8, 2019 in Winter Garden, Florida. Born November 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Sam Henry Crawley Sr. and Irene Toler Crawley. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James Ramsey Rowland; four brothers, Tommy Crawley, Ray Crawley, John Crawley and Pete Crawley; and two sisters, Myrtle Scott and Agatha Shelton. Ruby and Ramsey were faithful members of The First Christian Church in Salem, Va. where they resided for over 38 years. They loved to travel and spent many years attending Air Force reunions and 20 years attending The New Orleans Jazz Festival. After her husband passed, Ruby spent winters in Florida, later moving permanently to Winter Garden. She was greatly loved by all of her friends and caregivers. The family wishes to thank them all for their love and support to Ruby. She is survived by one son, Donald J. Rowland Sr of Powatan; one daughter, Sharon R. Hardiman and her husband Joseph J. Hardiman of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Donald James Rowland Jr. (Holly) of Mosely, Kristin Saltz (Tommy) of Glen Allen, Emily Farber (Nick) of Tallahassee, Fla., Katherine Hardiman Nerney (Pat) of Jersey City, N.J.; one sister, Katherine Rowland of Gretna; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that she loved. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Gretna Burial Park by Lee Ashley, Minister. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. preceding the service at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made to your favorite charity. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Search warrants in Rockbridge County store explosion investigate gasoline delivery
-
Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing
-
3-year-old's body found in New River, mother charged
-
Former Blacksburg High teacher speaks on controversial departure
-
Covington man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder in Botetourt County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.