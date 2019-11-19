ROWLAND Betty Lee Ridpath November 17, 2019 Betty Lee Ridpath Rowland, 82, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, November 17, 2019, to join her husband, Henry. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Dorothy Ridpath; and son, Gary Lynn Rowland. Betty is survived by her children, Tim Rowland (Cheryl), Keith Rowland (Kim), Krista Rowland Linkous, Scott Rowland (Erica); grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Jennifer, Tony, Danielle, Kelli, James, Cody; ten great-grandchildren; very dear friend and companion, William Dalton; and special daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rowland. Betty retired from the bookstore at Virginia Tech. She loved to travel the area, especially to listen to Blue Grass music in Floyd. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jamie Hutton officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.

