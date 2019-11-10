June 17, 1940 November 7, 2019 Maurice Wayne Rowe Sr., 79, of Roanoke, Va., moved to his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Rowe and Rachel Brown Rowe; his brothers, Lloyd, Harold, Glenn, Dainey Donald, Ted, Kenneth and Larry; and half brother, Perry D. Maurice is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Rev. Brenda Huff Rowe; daughter, Dr. Jennifer L. Rowe; son, Maurice Wayne "Maury" Rowe Jr.; grandson, Maurice Wayne "Trey" Rowe III; brother, Kermit; and many special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Maurice retired as an Account Manager from Procter & Gamble, led the William Fleming Golden Colonels as president, and was a faithful servant of his Lord at Melrose Baptist Church. In his younger years, golf was his passion. Maurice's Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Melrose Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradley Free Clinic & Hope Initiative. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.