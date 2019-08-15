August 6, 2019 Michael Rouse, 16, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was loved by all who knew him and a true inspiration to everyone. Michael was predeceased by his great-grandfather, Homer D. Bryant Jr.; two uncles; and his brother, Robbie. Surviving are his grandparents, Larry, Dana, Sam, Donna, and Joyce; his mother, Heather Reynolds; father, James Rouse; two sisters; one brother; and great-grandmother who was his caregiver, Betty Bryant-McMahan. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care and to Lutheran Family Services for all their loving support and care provided to Michael. Memorial Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Billy Cox officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

