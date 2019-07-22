October 17, 1932 July 19, 2019 Colonel William L. (Lou) Rossie Jr. of Roanoke, Va., passed in peace on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 86. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth "Libby;" and son, Louis (Mindy). Louis is further survived by his sister, Jeanne Barrett (Tommy); grandchildren, Margaret, Will, Nick, Alex Rossie (Brittney), Abbey Howlett, and Jaime Redcay; seven great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Lola. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Britt. Louis was born in Norton, Va., to William and Sethelle Rossie on October 17, 1932, and spent his formative years in Fairfax, Va. He was a 1956 Virginia Military Institute (VMI) graduate with a B.S. Degree in Civil Engineering and in the same year embarked on a distinguished career in engineering with the State Health Department. Louis began his military career as a Second Lt-Armor and served in the United States Army Reserve for 35 years where he retired as a Colonel in the Medical Corps with an assignment in sanitary engineering. A proud member of numerous professional and social organizations, Louis was published in a number of journals related to his profession and has been listed in Who's Who in the South and Southwest as well as American Regional. He will be fondly remembered as an esteemed VMI alumni and as a person never having known a stranger, often leading introductions with "Where are you from?" His principle hobby was genealogy which took him through Europe and allowed him to leave a legacy of heritage to his family. A Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Snyder officiating. Mr. Rossie will be laid to rest in Sherwood Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodlawn Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police identify man and woman killed in shooting
-
Roanoke friends' trip to go bowling ends in spray of bullets, and lasting trauma
-
2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Roanoke
-
Editorial: Trump has it wrong; he seems to be the one who hates America
-
Construction materials for pipeline washed into Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.