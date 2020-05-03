April 30, 2020 Robert W. Ross, 90, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away after a short bout with cancer. Bob was an avid fisherman and motorcyclist. A veteran of the United States Army, 1951-1952. He was stationed in Germany; assigned to the 18th Infantry, Regiment Border Patrol. He was proud of his work for the Physics Dept. at VA Tech where he retired in 1995. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Nell Huffman Ross; son, Bill Ross (Kellie); daughter, Betsy R. Hession (Cully); four grandsons, Cody, Colin, Ross and Connor; a great-granddaughter, Hailey; a brother, Richard Ross (Emily). The best husband, father, friend and Pop Pop anyone could ever have. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

