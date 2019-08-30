ROSS, Robert Anthony July 31, 1979 - August 28, 2019 Robert Anthony Ross, known to all who loved him as (Tony), went to be with his Heavenly Father On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 40. Tony was born July 31, 1979 in Roanoke, Va. to Robert H and Donna Ratcliff Ross. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bobby" Ross; grandfather, Robert E. Ross; and grandmothers, Lois H. Ross, and Ruth E. Fizer. He is survived by his mother, Donna R. Ross; step-dad, Steve Miller; daughter, Madison Paxton; brother, Christopher Ross; grandfather, John L. Ratcliff (Jackie); Uncles, Kelly Ross, Jamie Ross, Scott Ross (Beverly); aunts, Rebecca Ross, Elaine Ratcliffe (Aaron), and many cousins. Tony was loved by all who knew him. He was funny and kind, and had the most gentle soul. Some of his hobbies included riding dirt bikes, working on cars, the MMA, and playing Black Ops on his XBOX. He recently revealed that he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior many years ago. Some of his last words spoken were that he "loved Jesus." Tony will be truly missed and always remembered by all who knew and loved him. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. "Tony Maroni," (as his mom always called him) has begun his new, eternal life with his Father, God and Savior the Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. Fly high Tony; rest in peace. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.