ROSS Omar Garland November 23, 1933 October 5, 2019 Omar Garland Ross of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Omar, AKA Coach, was a lifelong educator and a retired colonel in the United States Army Reserves. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kane Ross. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Ross Straub and son-in-law, Charles; grandchildren, Maggie Ross Straub, Mollie Ross Straub, Chuck Straub (Mary Claire), Stuart Straub (Gina) and Christian Straub; great-grandchildren Shannon Straub and Ryan Straub. Omar was born on November 23, 1933 in Grayson County, Va. He graduated from Emory & Henry College (B.A.), Radford University (M.S.) and Virginia Tech (PhD). He was both a teacher and coach at Fries High School early in his career. He went on to serve as teacher, coach, and principal at Christiansburg High School and served Floyd County as Superintendent of Schools until he retired in 1993. Omar was passionate about service to God and Country. He was in the United States Army, serving in Korea and the reserves. In his later years, he served as Commander of American Legion Post 59 of Christiansburg. The family would like to thank the staff at The Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth for their loving care. A celebration of Omar's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church where he was a faithful member, Sunday School teacher and leader. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (110 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, Va. 24073) or St. Paul United Methodist Church (220 W Main St., Christiansburg, Va. 24073)
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Radford University credit change sparks student dissatisfaction
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.