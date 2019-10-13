ROSS Omar Garland November 23, 1933 October 5, 2019 Omar Garland Ross of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Omar, AKA Coach, was a lifelong educator and a retired colonel in the United States Army Reserves. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kane Ross. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Ross Straub and son-in-law, Charles; grandchildren, Maggie Ross Straub, Mollie Ross Straub, Chuck Straub (Mary Claire), Stuart Straub (Gina) and Christian Straub; great-grandchildren Shannon Straub and Ryan Straub. Omar was born on November 23, 1933 in Grayson County, Va. He graduated from Emory & Henry College (B.A.), Radford University (M.S.) and Virginia Tech (PhD). He was both a teacher and coach at Fries High School early in his career. He went on to serve as teacher, coach, and principal at Christiansburg High School and served Floyd County as Superintendent of Schools until he retired in 1993. Omar was passionate about service to God and Country. He was in the United States Army, serving in Korea and the reserves. In his later years, he served as Commander of American Legion Post 59 of Christiansburg. The family would like to thank the staff at The Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth for their loving care. A celebration of Omar's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church where he was a faithful member, Sunday School teacher and leader. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (110 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, Va. 24073) or St. Paul United Methodist Church (220 W Main St., Christiansburg, Va. 24073)

