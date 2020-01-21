January 18, 2020 Ella Walton Simpson Ross, age 101, of New Castle, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ella was a very devoted wife, mother, and granny. She had the heart and soul of an angel and could see good in everyone. Above all she loved God and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leslie Ross; parents, Charles Fulton Simpson and Lillie Jane Caldwell Simpson; brother, Claude F. Simpson Sr.; sister, Christine M. Simpson Kessler; two foster sons, Frank and Tommy Martin. She is survived by loving daughter, Sandra Ross Ulrey; grandson, Dean Ross (Dana Dorton) Abbott; great-grandson, Gage Ross Abbott (Hannah H.); great-great-granddaughter, Sophia Brooke; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank Jenn Leonard, Dr. Hansbarger, and her caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John's Creek Fire Dept. or the New Castle Fire Dept. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Kenny Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. before the service. Burial will be private.
Ross, Ella Walton Simpson
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Paitsel Funeral Home
286 Main St
New Castle, VA 24127
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
7:00PM
Paitsel Funeral Home
286 Main St
New Castle, VA 24127
