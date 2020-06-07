Carrie "Pat" L. Ross, passed away on Friday, June, 5, 2020. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia, the daughter of the late Gladys and James Fisher. She was predeceased by her husband, William R. Ross; son, Richard A Ross; brothers, James Jr., Raymond and John Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta K. Ross and her husband, Iain W. Kerr; son, Kenneth R. Ross and wife, Jackie Irtoli-Ross; grandchildren, Lorna (Tyler) Atkins, Patricia (Jason) Chattin, Erin Ross (Vincent Meyer); sister, Freada (Gregg) McDaniels, Peggy (Robert) McDaniels. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Lotz Roanoke Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Lotz Roanoke Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Glass officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences: www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

