June 21, 2020 Harold "Poppie" E. Rose Sr. formerly of Roanoke, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Burke, Virginia. He was born in Honey Camp, Virginia to James and Fallie Rose. Harold loved God and his family. His love, gentle spirit, and care touched each of us. He loved his wife, Marriane, with all his heart and when she passed in 1999, he continued loving his family and giving back to the community. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a constant joy in his life. Harold served in the United States Navy, receiving the Victory World War II medal. He graduated from National Business College and went on to become a successful businessman in Roanoke. He and the Ward family transformed traditional living spaces. He was active in state and local politics. Through the years, he was a leader and member of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church. Since coming to Burke, Knollwood Community Church was his home church where he received love and support. He was preceded in death by his parentsl wife, Joan Marriane Rose; son, Harold "Hal" E. Rose Jr.; daughters, Elizabeth and Susan Marcella Rose; four brothers, (James, Charles, Moscow, Frank); three sisters (Clara, Betty, Joyce); and granddaughter Elizabeth's husband, Joel Ira Herzig. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Melinda Rose and Michael Peterson; daughter-in-law, Pam Rose; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rose, Kelly Turpin, Harold "Trey" E. Rose III, and Mary Anna Rose; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle "Abbie", Colin, and Laila Turpin; brother, Benjamin Rose of Rogersville, Tennessee; sisters and brother-in-law, Madeline Kerr, Marnella and Albert Rodriguez; nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. As a result of the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral service. We plan to celebrate his life in August. Funeral arrangements are being made by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the church-affiliated organization of your choice, CRU Campus Ministry, or Compassion International.
