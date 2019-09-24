September 21, 2019 Mary Meade Rose, 93, of Daleville, Va., died on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, E. Lincoln Rose; her parents, Ora and George Meade of Wilmington, Del.; and a sister, Margaret Meade Wagoner of Roanoke, Va. Surviving is her niece, Nancy Wagoner Lewis and husband, Patrick, of Chesterfield, Va.; a nephew, John H. Wagoner Jr. of Valrico, Fla.; great-niece, Merri Lewis Cope and husband, Michael, of Chesterfield, Va.; and two great-nieces, Lauren Wade and Sydney Cope. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

