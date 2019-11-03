ROSE JR. Clarence October 30, 2019 Clarence Rose Jr., 81, of Buchanan, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Odella Washington Rose; father, Clarence Sr.; mother, Sara Elnora Stewart; brother, Stanley Rose; and sister, Christine Rose. He is survived by his sons, Pete and Dedrick Rose; grandsons, Dakoda and Ashton Rose; sisters-in-law, Loretta Crump, Evelyn Washington, and Sherry Hill (Eugene); nephew, Michael Rose; and nieces, Krista Blankney, Linda Caldwell, and Sheila Montgomery. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with funeral services at 2 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Jackson Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.