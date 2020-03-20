March 17, 2020 Jean Hall Rose, 84, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Piedmont Cemetery in Shawsville on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m.

