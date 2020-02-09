February 5, 2020 Arlene Viola Phillips Rose, 78, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 5, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Arlene loved spending time with her husband and family, baking, boating, and traveling with her family over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Mildred Phillips of Houtzdale, Pa.; and sister and brother-in-law, Louise and James Kephart of Greencastle, Pa. Arlene is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard "Dick" Rose of Roanoke, Va.; daughters, Sheryl Trythall (John) of Merrimack, N.H., Susan Taylor (Ira) of Boones Mill, Va., Karen Glenn (Robert) of New Tazewell, Tenn., and Lori Rogers (Mark) of Caryville, Tenn.; goddaughter and niece, Lisa Buchna; sisters, Vicki Dixon (Bud) of Houtzdale, Pa., and Janet Read (Ronnie) of Woodland, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her special Friendship Manor family. There will be a family memorial celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation in her honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
