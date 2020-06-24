June 21, 2020 Nancy Roberts Root, age 76, of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hallie Ernest and Norma Roberts Jeffery and son, Clayton Howard Thompson. Surviving are her husband, Wayne Root; children, John Ernest Thompson (Sherry), Michael Root, Eric Root, and Jennifer Root Price; and grandson, John Murphy Thompson. Nancy was retired from Carilion Health System with over 15 years of service where she was the Director of Home Health Services and also a registered nurse. Nancy was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

