January 13, 2020 Shelby Jean Roope, 82, of Christiansburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Roope; twin girls, Cynthia and Sharon Roope; and parents, Noel and Mary Shrewsbury. Shelby is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Brumfield and Jennie Stewart; son, John (Sherry) Roope; grandchildren, Evan Roope, Tabatha (Baruch) Beach, Joshua (Leslie) Brumfield, and Kelly Myers; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Braylen Brumfield, Levi, Elijah, Lilly, Malachi, and Violet Beach; sisters, Jane (Roger) Hillis, and Sarah Beth (Dan) Christy; sister-in-law, Louise Quesenberry; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Jane Durrette who visited every Wednesday faithfully; and special neighbors, Jane and Elwood Collins. The family would also like to thank Home Health and Hospice for all they did. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
