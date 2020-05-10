Joseph Harless Roop, age 85, of Pilot, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Radford, Va., on November 28, 1934, to the late Creed Frazier and Willie Ethel Farmer Roop. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Barker Roop; daughter, Catherine Denise Roop. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Thompson and husband, Mike; sons, Donald Roop and James Roop; grandchildren, Joseph and Isiah Herrera; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Bernice Roop. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Roop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.